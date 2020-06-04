LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said the state is hitting major strides in the fight against COVID-19.
“This data reflects the hard work and dedication of Nevadans throughout this great State who have taken the threat of this virus seriously, banded together as a community and have taken proactive, measured and necessary steps to flatten the curve of this virus, protect our healthcare systems and allow Nevada to slowly begin to reopen its communities and the economy on the path to a new normal,” Sisolak said in a statement. “We know we will continue to have new cases, and these criteria help us monitor Nevada’s overall, long-term capacity to respond effectively.”
Sisolak outlined five major goals in responding to coronavirus:
- Downward data trend with decreased trajectory of cases and decrease in hospitalizations.
- Strengthening Nevada's healthcare infrastructure.
- An increased testing capacity and processing samples.
- Contact tracing of cases
- Protecting vulnerable populations
Sisolak's office said as of June 3, Nevada has seen a downward trajectory in test positivity rate for 39 days. The cumulative test positivity rate was at 5.7 percent, down from 12 percent on May 1. The World Health Organization's recommended standard of 10 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on an overall downward trajectory for 43 days. The Nevada Hospitalization is reporting that member hospitals are at a normal supply of personal protective equipment.
In terms of testing, Sisolak's office reports Nevada increased daily testing by 500 percent in May. Nevada hospitals have the ability to test all patients, symptomatic or not.
Sisolak's office said they have partnered with a digital tracing company to contract trace any new cases.
Finally, Nevada is only one of four states identified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as having inspected all nursing homes for federal infection control standards. In state-run facilities, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,279 confirmed coronavirus cases and 117 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
According to DHHS, the state saw 9,090 coronavirus cases and 429 deaths in the state as of Thursday.
