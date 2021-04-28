Virus Outbreak - Nevada

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Grant Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas Sept. 29, 2020. The governor provided updates on Nevada’s COVID-19 response efforts and adjustments to current capacity limits on gatherings. The face mask is themed after the Vegas Golden Knight's mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun, pool)

 STEVE MARCUS

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to discuss ongoing vaccination efforts within the hospitality industry.

At 2 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Sisolak will join gaming and resort officials to provide an update on getting frontline workers vaccinated ahead of the state's June 1 reopening goal.

MGM Resorts' Executive Director John McManus, Gaming Control Board Chair Brin Gibson, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine and the Culinary Union's Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline will be in attendance, as well as workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

