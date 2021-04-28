LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to discuss ongoing vaccination efforts within the hospitality industry.
At 2 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Sisolak will join gaming and resort officials to provide an update on getting frontline workers vaccinated ahead of the state's June 1 reopening goal.
MGM Resorts' Executive Director John McManus, Gaming Control Board Chair Brin Gibson, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine and the Culinary Union's Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline will be in attendance, as well as workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
