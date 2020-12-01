LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced that he has returned to the office after completing his self-isolation due to COVID-19.
In a tweet, Gov. Sisolak said he was "so glad" to be back in the office after completing self-isolation due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
"My team and I are continuing to work on behalf of all Nevadans during the ongoing pandemic. Thank you to everyone who sent me well wishes! I am grateful to be your Governor," the tweet said.
I am so glad to be back in the office after completing my self-isolation due to my COVID-19 diagnosis. My team and I are continuing to work on behalf of all Nevadans during the ongoing pandemic. Thank you to everyone who sent me well wishes! I am grateful to be your Governor pic.twitter.com/DTW2JHUShl— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 1, 2020
Gov. Sisolak tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 13, his office had previously announced.
(1) comment
Ready for his puppet masters,next orders to pull off more of the communist hoaxing over the residents next !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.