LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak responded on Monday to President Donald Trump's executive orders signed over the weekend, which were done in response to ongoing national relief package discussions.
The statement from the governor's office said he is "disappointed that the federal government could not come together to pass an extension of the fully federally funded unemployment benefits, at a time when State and local governments are facing severe budget shortfalls and many workers are jobless through no fault of their own."
Sisolak went on to say Trump needs to work with Congress to pass a full aid package to help states fight the virus and protect residents.
"At this time, the State's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) is analyzing the potential cost to the state to implement the program announced by President Trump this weekend, but all states are waiting on new guidance from FEMA and the U.S. Department of Labor on how the program will be implemented," the statement said.
Sisolak said he will continue to advocate for additional federal support.
Perfect, Trump does what the house and senate didn't and the Governor tells Trump to work with the ineffective Congress. The state can't get COVID or unemployment right and they are going to get mail in voting right ... not absentee voting, total mail in voting. Love or hate Trump, if you can't admit at least he's trying to help the common man you are not watching. Just crazy !
