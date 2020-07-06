LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the Nevada Legislative Special Session on Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak released his Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal.
Gov. Sisolak said the total estimated shortfall of the General Fund is about $1.2 billion in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
“None of us could have predicted a pandemic of this magnitude and the global economic crisis that has followed. The world looks incredibly different since I first approved our State’s biennial budget back in June 2019,” said Gov. Sisolak in a written statement. “The difficult fiscal decisions for Fiscal Year 2021 now lay ahead of us. My proposal preserves as much funding as possible for our most essential priorities: health, education and the state workforce, so they are able to continue providing the vital services on which Nevadans rely. ”
The document (read in full below) includes information of the economy prior to the pandemic and details the timeframe for COVID-19 response.
According to the report, visitor volume for the Las Vegas area was down 95.9% in May, compared to a 90.8% occupancy rate the prior year. In April, it was down 97.3%.
The report noted the highest point of statewide unemployment, 30.1%.
Gov. Sisolak included a list of notable proposals submitted to the legislature:
- Over $500 million in reductions to agency budgets
- Reductions in one-time appropriations
- Reversions from the IFC restricted contingency funds
- Transfers from other funds to the State’s general fund
- Furlough days for state employees in the fiscal year, and holding open more than 690 state employee vacancies
- A tax amnesty program
- Acceleration of net proceeds of minerals
"A total of $190.6 million has been identified for reduction within [Nevada System of Higher Education], including reduced operating costs, not filling vacancies and repurposing capital funds. Furloughs are also included for NSHE academic and administrative faculty," the report states.
The K-12 funding was detailed as such:
- Nevada Department of Education – approximately $10 million
- K-12 Categorical Funding – A reduction of approximately $156 million from the $711 million in legislative approved categorical funding for FY 2020-21, including:
- Class size reduction (approximately $6 million out of the $165 million legislatively approved for FY 2020-21 for class size reduction, in addition to an estimated $12 million balanced forward from the prior fiscal year)
- Read by Grade 3 (approximately $31 million)
- Funding for the New Nevada Education Funding Plan (approximately $70 million)
- Teacher school supply reimbursement funding ($4.5 million)
- Reductions to certain teacher incentives, college and career readiness programs, school safety, financial literacy and other categorical programs (approximately $29 million)
- • One-time appropriations from the 2019 Legislative Session, including:
- SB 458 – School Gardens ($205,000)
- AB 235 - Grants for Mentorship Programs ($25,000)
- SB 551 – School Safety: Facility Improvements ($8,404,930)
READ THE FULL DOCUMENT
Nevada COVID-19 Fiscal Report by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.