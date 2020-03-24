Virus Outbreak-Nevada

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak responds to a question during a news conference at the Sawyer State Building in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

 Steve Marcus

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more in outdoor or indoor spaces on Tuesday.

The directive applies to playgrounds and sports fields, Sisolak said.

According to the governor, police will give a warning first, then they will face a possible warning or citation.

"Every choice I make has real consequences. I wake up every morning thinking about the impact of my decision. There are a lot of factors to consider. None, none is more important than public health," Sisolak said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more. 

