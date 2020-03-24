LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more in outdoor or indoor spaces on Tuesday.
The directive applies to playgrounds and sports fields, Sisolak said.
According to the governor, police will give a warning first, then they will face a possible warning or citation.
"Every choice I make has real consequences. I wake up every morning thinking about the impact of my decision. There are a lot of factors to consider. None, none is more important than public health," Sisolak said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
WATCH LIVE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.