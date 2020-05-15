LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak said that the percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive has been decreasing over the past 20 days.
Less than 10 percent of percent of people who test for the virus test positive, Sisolak said. According to the Nevada Hospital Association, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped over a 14-day period.
The news came Friday afternoon, one week after the beginning of Phase 1 of the governor's Road to Recovery plan. Sisolak stressed that subsequent phases of reopening will depend on medical trends including cases and hospitalizations.
The governor said that 17,000 COVID-19 tests were performed last week, and the state is increasing its testing capacity. New drive-thru and mobile testing facilities have popped up in Clark and Washoe as well as rural counties.
Phase 1 allowed some "non-essential" businesses to open curbside and dine-in operations, provided that they follow state guidelines which include social distancing and operating at 50 percent capacity. Sisolak said some businesses that are not in compliance will experience repercussions.
"Unfortunately, their negligence puts Nevadans at risk," he said.
Local officials, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state licensing and regulatory authorities are monitoring businesses as they reopen. Sisolak said they are investigating and taking action on non-compliance, as necessary.
Sisolak also said that the Department of Unemployment and Rehabilitation has launched a system for self-employed workers to file unemployment insurance claims.
(4) comments
We need to keep Nevada (and as many other states) closed down as much as possible so that there will be another #stimulus significant enough that I can get my vehicle fixed and I can return to work. The first $1,200 was just a tease... it covered my rent and nothing more. #SecondStimulus #PayMe #MakeMeGreatAgain CashApp: $cyrellia Venmo: @cyrellia PayPal.Me/cyrellia
It’s time to stop paying the governor and his staff. They need to feel our pain! Going after small business owners while the liberal empty the prisons! It’s time for some big changes in Nevada! Conservative leadership is our only hope.
Sisolak.. although I liked Roy from Siegfried and Roy a lot, his death (RIP) does NOT qualify for our AMERICAN FLAG TO BE FLOWN HALF STAFF. What was your consideration to authorize that? What did he do that was so heroic to our country to grant him that? Did he save innocent lives? Was he killed in Action serving our Country? Or.. Are you trying to gain our sympathy? You, Sisolak are a pitiful so-called governor. Another terrible decision that you have made.
The Big head boob show ,with the host of commie scum bags!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.