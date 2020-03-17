LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced the closure of all nonessential businesses for 30 days in the state of Nevada.
At the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in downtown Las Vegas, Sisolak said the closures were happening immediately to further stop the spread of COVID-19, especially in developments showing the increased rate of secondary infection.
"Stay Home For Nevada" was the phrase used on signage at the announcement to protect essential persons during the pandemic in place of the state song "Home Means Nevada."
"In order for those who need critical care make sure they get it, it is our responsibility to take our role seriously and stay home for Nevada. You're being told not to go out. You owe it to them to listen to that directive," Sisolak said.
He said the most effective order was to ask all Nevadans to stay home and close all nonessential businesses to the public for 30 days.
The closure order does not apply to essential services such as police, fire departments, groceries, hospitals and pharmacies. McCarran International Airport will also continue to serve those still flying.
A reminder following @GovSisolak’s remarks earlier this evening: @LASairport provides essential transportation services and will remain open to serve the state’s travelers and cargo operations. https://t.co/BIOg3dKIHl— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) March 18, 2020
A staff member at The Dispensary told FOX5 to call the specific locations of marijuana dispensaries to see what operations will be as some serve both medical and recreational customers.
Regarding the construction of Allegiant Stadium, Tommy White of 872 Laborers told FOX5 construction "is essential."
"It's full steam ahead," White said.
"We're continuing work tomorrow, following CDC guidelines and recommended safety procedures," said Mortenson McCarthy, one of the companies involved in construction of the stadium.
"Lives are at stake. This pandemic is growing. Stay home for Nevada. Our first responders are on the front lines every day. Stay home for them," Sisolak said.
- Non-essential services such as beauty shops, barber shops, and nail, tanning, and waxing salons should close until further notice.
- Only essential businesses should remain open such as, pharmacies, grocery stores, drug and convenience stores, banks and financial institutions, hardware stores, and gas stations. I am asking grocery stores consider special hours for the vulnerable populations
- All gatherings should be postponed or canceled. This is not the time for sleepovers, playdates, concerts, theater outings, or athletic events. Although you may not be experiencing symptoms at this time, you may be contagious. Do not risk your own heath or the health of others.
- Many of you will not be in your office or at work over the next few weeks. This is not a vacation and it’s not the time to catch up with friends. It’s definitely not the time to go to the movies. Every social contact increases your risk of exposure. The bigger the group, the higher your risk.
- This means that you should stay away from auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, and cafeterias.
- I know in times of stress, many of you seek the release that comes from exercise. But this is not the time for you to be in a gym, healthclub, or fitness center. Until the risk goes away, find other ways to exercise such as home workouts, hikes, or other outdoor activities. But as you do so, remember to maintain social distancing from others doing the same.
- Some events are unavoidable. We still want you to experience the joy of weddings, but this is not the time to bring your friends together -- especially if this will require travel. Consider postponing the celebration to a time when the risk is low or eliminated.
- For my friends making preparations to say goodbye to loved ones, please limit the attendance at funeral services. Consider outdoor services where the risk of exposure is less than inside
- This is only common sense. In a time where people are getting sick from simply being near others, this is not the time for gyms to remain open. This is not the time for casinos to remain open. This is not a time for community recreation centers, clubhouses, movie theaters and malls to remain open. If your business brings groups of people together, it should not be open.
- Although I cannot and will not say that places of worship should be closed, I strongly urge our faith leaders to find ways to deliver to your congregation without bringing them together in person.
- Charitable food distribution sites, including the meals being distributed to our students in wake of the school closings, along with grocery stores should remain fully open and operational. Food services for healthcare facilities and other essential facilities should remain open. Any buffet or food stations used in charitable food distribution settings should transition to boxed meals or served through gloved staff members or volunteers.
- Restaurants throughout Nevada, in addition to pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that include meals provided by a full kitchen should be reduced to serving food only in a drive-thru, take-out or delivery capacity. No dine-in at food establishments should be allowed until further notice. This also includes food courts, coffee shops, catered events, clubs, bowling alleys, and other similar venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food or beverages.
- Pubs, wineries, bars, and breweries that do not include meals provided by a full kitchen must close.
The closures for nonessential businesses are effective as of noon on Wednesday, March 18. All gaming operations, including every casino in Nevada, should be fully closed by midnight Tuesday.
"The Culinary Union supports the decision made by Governor Sisolak to protect working families in Nevada. Health and safety are priorities as we face this global crisis," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline regarding Governor Sisolak’s order. "Governor Sisolak’s order today is necessary in protecting Nevadans, workers, and customers in the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19."
The decision was also supported by Congressman Steven Horsford, who said in part Tuesday, "I also recognize the stress this will cause to the tens of thousands who will be affected during this time. To that end, I have worked to secure millions in additional unemployment insurance benefits for Nevadans and to assist small businesses get the access to capital they need as they face these necessary closures as well.”
Sisolak said we all have a responsibility to protect the elderly, healthcare workers and first responders, and after consulting with national and local leaders in politics, healthcare and science, the closure was the most logical decision.
“We know the Governor did not come to this decision lightly or easily – and we support him," said Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen in a joint statement. "In the days and weeks ahead, we will be working tirelessly with Governor Sisolak, state and local leaders, and our federal delegation to ensure that our state’s vital tourism, gaming and hospitality industries, as well as the workers and customers their businesses depend on, bounce back from this pandemic and are supported through this difficult time. ”
“Las Vegas is a resilient city. We’ve proven that before and soon we will prove it once again,” said Congresswoman Dina Titus in an email.
I'm calling it here tonight. I guarantee he will use this economy collapsing order to use as an excuse to raise and/or implement a state tax with his Democrat cronies in the nevada legislature. The October 1 money is still not getting to the people yet. Do you trust this guy?
So in the state of Nevada, we have had no more than 50 cases of the Coronavirus. However, we have had and still have a slew of equally dangerous and conagious illnesses including regular influenza, pneumonia, measles, mumps, staph infections, and chicken pox. I think the Governonr has lost his mind. The economic and personal cost of this decision will be staggering. People will suffer from anxiety and depression from being cooped up indoors all the time without any of the healthy outlets.
He and his commie cronies don't have to go anywhere. They send their illegal maids and butlers for stuff.
Communism- absolute b.s. Democrats need to be voted out. Sleazelak was endorsed by Holder.
Commie-socialism!!
Now how exactly are the people who live in weeklys in Las Vegas are supposed to pay rent? They can't work? Did he even think about what's about to happen to our people who live on week to week checks?
How are they going to enforce this? Did he talk about that? Are they going to have the National Guard out busting people who don't comply?
Awesome Sisotax is going to want more money
