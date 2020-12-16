LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Sisolak on Wednesday reminded Nevadans to stay home as much as possible, be aware of social distancing and wear masks as the state reported 57 COVID-19 deaths.
"Today marks a somber milestone in Nevada with 57 deaths reported today - a record high. That’s another 57 Nevadans who will be missed by loved ones this holiday season," Sisolak said in a post on Twitter.
Today marks a somber milestone in Nevada with 57 deaths reported today - a record high. That’s another 57 Nevadans who will be missed by loved ones this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/1WkcazK1ae— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 16, 2020
In his posts, Sisolak went on to remind that "safety is a partnership," adding that the "State put public health measures in place to mitigate the spread. Businesses must implement those measures & employees must follow them. The last piece is the public: we as Nevadans must also follow all mitigation measures."
In addition to avoiding gatherings, staying home as much as possible, social distancing and wearing a mask, the governor suggested individuals choose takeout or delivery to limit exposure while also supporting small businesses.
"The choices we all make will make the difference," Gov. Sisolak said.
In total, according to state data, Nevada has reported 194,098 positive cumulative cases and 2,653 cumulative deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.