LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will not travel to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
In a statement Friday, the governor's office said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada and the nation, as well as the timing of Gov. Sisolak's State of the State address Tuesday, he will not travel to attend Biden's inauguration.
The governor's office continued in the statement that Gov. Sisolak have been in touch with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on a number of topics and he "looks forward to a close, productive and collaboration relationship with the new administration moving forward."
A copy of the statement is below:
