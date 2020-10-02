LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Sisolak briefed the media Friday afternoon, lifting some restrictions on youth and adult recreation sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada.
In a press conference held inside the Grant Sawyer Government building, Sisolak emphasized that this directive will not apply to pro sports or high school, as NIAA is the governing body for high school athletics.
The following minimal contact sports are allowed to resume beginning Saturday, Oct. 3 at 12:01 a.m.: baseball, softball, soccer, swimming, driving, gymnastics and flag football. Tournaments may go into effect no earlier than Saturday, Oct. 24, with approval from the state, Sisolak said. Any group wishing to resume play "must submit a tournament COVID-19 preparedness and safety plan," Sisolak said.
Despite the easement of some restrictions, full-contact sports are still currently prohibited. These sports include, but are not limited to: football, rugby, wrestling, hockey, lacrosse, group cheer and dance, basketball and martial arts. Coaches and league directors must designate a "monitor" to ensure that compliance is met among teams.
Spectators can attend sporting events, but must abide by capacity limitations, the governor said. Staff will take COVID-19 tests and engage in contactless temperature screenings. If a team tests positive, they must quarantine for 14 days and cancel any games during that period.
HOW IS NEVADA DIFFERENT TO PREVENT OUTBREAK?
"Nevadans have done a great job," Sisolak said of the state's mitigation efforts, with a few exceptions. "I'm counting on individuals to follow these guidelines."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.