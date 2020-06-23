LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced that he has signed a directive requiring all people to wear face coverings while in public, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
This will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The governor provided an update on the state's COVID-19 response and reopening plans at a press conference in Carson City on Wednesday.
"For Nevada to stay open, we must make face coverings a part of our daily lives," Sisolak said.
He added that the mandate had an enforcement element, but he did not intend it to result in fines or arrest. He said that the state would use the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, local licensing agencies and regulating authorities to help with enforcement.
"The last thing I want is for monetary fines or criminal penalties to be imposed on Nevadans, which is why I strongly encourage everyone to follow this directive," Sisolak said.
There are exceptions in the directive for people who have difficulty breathing when wearing a mask, a disability that prevents wearing one, and for children 2 to 9 years old.
The governor also clarified that Nevada would not be moving into Phase 3 until the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases stabilizes and shows a downward trajectory. The state has has a 4-week upward trend in new daily cases.
To be clear, due to the data and time needed for evaluation of contact tracing and impacts of this new face covering directive, any discussion of entering Phase 3 will be tabled. The pandemic is not over, we are still in the middle of the first wave of COVID.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 25, 2020
On Tuesday, the state reported its highest single-day increase of new cases, with 462 newly reported coronavirus cases.
Sisolak also addressed criticism of photos of him not wearing a face covering while at a restaurant in Henderson.
"Unfortunately and inexcusably, I also made an error in judgement while out to dinner with my wife where I was photographed not wearing a mask. It was an error and it was inexcusable," he said. "Every hour there are photographs and videos posted of large, unmasked clusters of people."
The governor also emphasized that wearing face coverings should not be seen as a political partisan decision, but rather a medical necessity based on guidance from health officials.
WATCH:
(15) comments
I am glad Sisolak required masks because people just don't understand the harm this virus does and how vicious of a death it is. It is the duty of all who see anyone not wearing a mask to call it to the attention of the establishment and agencies who will enforce this law. IT is for the safety of all Nevadans period!
If you have a medical condition and cannot wear a mask. Nobody can make you wear a mask. You are not required to tell them What your condition is. This is under the Americans with disability Act (ADA) Reporting# 800-514-0301. Karma is coming for you sisolak.
I totally agree with what the governor stated about masks. I only wish he would have mentioned church services as well. So many people at church do not wear masks because they believe that God will protect THEM. Where I go masks and social distancing is not practiced or advised. Gloves and hand sanitizer are available, but it frosts me to see so many Christians who should know better hugging and kissing others. I am so glad he made this mandate however sad it is that he was left with no choice but to mandate wearing masks.
Hmm, so your saying you are going to a church and seeing these people not wearing masks, have you reviewed this with you clergy? I suggest you go to another church that alines more with your spiritual goals. Based on your comment your fellowship is lacking.
How sanctimonious of you.
This governor is playing the AOC / Democrat playbook. No truthful metrics, his staff is a bunch appointees without answers and this state is going to go broke fast. Layoffs coming, businesses will close and no one will come here for conventions. His staff has no data just BS. Contact tracing is the first step to big brother watching you. This is county is truly screwed. I was wearing a mask as a courtesy to others, now it turning into something much worse. Not good.
He is NOT a GOD. He may have supposedly helped YOU. But, that doesn't make him GOD and I am sure that he is uncomfortable with that status.
Let's take a step back from the shouting. First of all I am not a fan of the governor, but he is not a communist, he's barely a Democrat, 40 years ago he would have landed solidly in the Republican category. Also if we made every person who forgot to wear a mask one time resign our unemployment rate would be 98%. The president often goes out without a mask and now one is asking him resign over it.
The President is doing the right thing and the CDC did state the use of wearing a mask...go read it. People do have rights. Sisolak is done.
Your right about the mask.If we are at risk wear a mask. I sometimes forget mine and I wear it around others when needed especially shopping. Sisolak is under alot of pressure from both DEMS and REP. Let's wait and see how this turns out in another two weeks for him on stalling the reopening. Can you believe we are still in an early PHASE 2 ??? WOW.....
However he is a clueless wonder. His staff has no answers again during a press conference. He is definitely a lock step marching, union boot licking, Democrat. And 40 years ago he would have been having cocktails with Robert Byrd and Harry Reid. Facts do Matter !
The big headed communist ,must have gotten his soros / holder updated playbook updated ? Worthless scum!
Corrupt, Communist trash paid to ruin Nevada and turn it into Oakland on welfare.
He better NOT mandate mask! Not after he was caught not wearing his , all nice and cozy in a restaurant, and no social distancing. Resign NOW!
