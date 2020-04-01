LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a "stay at home" directive Wednesday, an order that moves the statewide social distancing initiative forward in an official capacity.
The order extends closures for nonessential businesses, schools and gaming facilities through April 30, the governor's office said in a release. It does not restrict essential tasks like grocery shopping.
"Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Sisolak said in a release. "This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary."
On Tuesday, Sisolak issued a statewide travel advisory urging Nevadans to self-quarantine for at least 14 days after returning from out of town. The advisory warned against nonessential travel, with a recommendation of avoiding public spaces in the name of social distancing.
MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION
Sisolak submitted a formal request this week to President Trump for a Major Disaster Declaration, his office said Wednesday. If approved, the declaration would provide additional federal funding and emergency relief to the Silver State under the nationwide emergency proclamation, according to a release.
Requests include: disaster unemployment assistance, legal services, crisis counseling and training, mass care and emergency assistance, the release stated.
"The COVID-19 public health crisis in Nevada is of such severity and scale that the effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state, local and tribal governments, and supplementary federal assistance is needed to save lives, protect public health, and help Nevada recover from the incomprehensible economic impacts that have resulted from this global pandemic,” Sisolak said in a release. "I am asking the President and federal government to help Nevada respond and recover effectively and efficiently by providing federal assistance."
To read the full document, click here: REQUEST FOR PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER DECLARATION - MAJOR DISASTER
COVID-19 TIMELINE IN NEVADA
MARCH 12 - Sisolak declares state of emergency
MARCH 15 - All Nevada schools to close
MARCH 16 - SNHD reports 1st COVID-19 death in Clark County
MARCH 17 - Sisolak orders closure of casinos, nonessential businesses
MARCH 20 - Sisolak asks Trump for hospitality industry relief
MARCH 24 - Gatherings of 10+ banned
MARCH 30 - Nevada passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases
MARCH 31 - SNHD approves emergency COVID-19 treatment facility ; Travel advisory issued
