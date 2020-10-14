LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak discussed COVID-19 pandemic relief grants in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Sisolak was joined by Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine where they will address the multi-agency effort to provide small business relief through the allocation of $20 million in grant funds.
The briefing was held from the Latin Chamber of Commerce in downtown Las Vegas.
"If your business needs help with rent, inventory, payroll, have had to purchase PPE or had to retrofit your business to keep customers safe," Sisolak said.
Online applications open Monday, Oct. 29.
INFO ON PETS GRANT: https://goed.nv.gov/pandemic-emergency-technical-support-pets-grant/
ON EVICTION MORATORIUM
"There is a current eviction moratorium from the CDC level that continues," Sisolak said. "They put it in effect after us, and it continues, I think, till the end of the year. So, that eviction moratorium will stay in place after ours expires this evening."
