LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said he is in good spirits and has only experienced mild symptoms since his positive COVID-19 test on Friday.
Sisolak said he has only experienced mild head congestion after he received a positive rapid test result on Nov. 13. Sisolak received a PCR diagnostic test shortly after, which was also positive, according to a press release.
"I appreciate the outpouring of support and well wishes from Nevadans and those across the country who have taken time to check in on me," Gov. Sisolak said in a statement.. "I again want to thank the health officials who assisted me through this process. They serve as a strong reminder of how proud we should all be of our State’s health workers."
Sisolak continues to work from home with daily monitoring via a physician in Carson City. Sisolak's staff is also working remotely and must receive a negative test result upon the completion of quarantine before returning to work.
"My focus remains on addressing the record surge the State is currently experiencing and my administration continues to work around the clock to serve Nevadans through this ongoing pandemic,” Sisolak said in a statement.
Sisolak had received negative tests prior to Friday, including two regular COVID-19 tests on Monday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 6. Sisolak was last in the Carson City office Nov. 12.
