Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak receives COVID-19 vaccine

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak receives COVID-19 vaccine at a Las Vegas area Albertsons store on March 11, 2021. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Sisolak was vaccinated alongside grocery store workers at a Las Vegas-area Albertsons. He received the Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen, single-shot vaccine.

Gov. Sisolak is currently eligible due to his age and occupation, according to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook.

Gov. Sisolak was also joined by leadership form the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 711.

According to state health data Thursday morning, more than 830,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.