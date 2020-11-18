LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Steve Sisolak joined on a Wednesday press call and said that he is "incredibly concerned" about COVID-19 in Nevada and that his administration is exploring "all mitigation options available" to get the pandemic under control.
The state's daily new cases and test positivity rate have steadily increased over the past three weeks. 14 of 17 counties have been flagged by the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force for elevated risk of disease transmission.
The governor emphasized that trends have not improved since he encouraged Nevadans to stay at home for non-essential activities during a press conference last week.
"To be blunt, our state is surging and continues to surge. I'm incredibly concerned about the severity of COVID-19 in our state, as demonstrated in increased numbers," Sisolak said. "My administration is currently exploring all mitigation options available to get this under control."
The governor said Nevadans can expect to hear from him soon about next steps for COVID-19 mitigation, and that his team is getting input and briefings and working with all state health officials, emergency management and economic leaders.
Sisolak said there have been positive examples of "Stay at Home 2.0" from local governments, agencies and businesses. He added that he looks forward to hearing updates on mitigation measures from local county officials.
The governor noted that per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, he could end isolation as soon as Nov. 23 as long as he is asymptomatic for 24 hours after isolating for 10 days. The governor tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
He said he has been working from home in Carson City and experienced "mild" head congestion earlier in the week, but has been otherwise asymptomatic. He is not taking oxygen or any other medication or treatment from a doctor, he said.
I would assume Governor, you will do a moratorium on commercial rent, taxes and business licenses for small business effected so disastrously by your policies, indiscriminate picking of business winners like Walmart and Amazon and overall lack of regard for the health of the economy. Most of us had very vibrant and healthy businesses before this scourge was unleashed on us. No Conventions, need for services and yet every city, county and stage agency wants their fees and taxes, no deferments for small business only tax breaks for large businesses. It’s obvious the government wants to break the backs of small business to pay back their big business overlords. Small Business needs help now .. the bills and payroll keep coming in, we value our hard working employees and want them providing for their future. Help us after 8 months of this nightmare.
Any bets on if he closes down the casinos? Amazing that he wasn't even hospitalized, but he expects the rest of us to be stacked like cord wood in the hospital if we test positive.
Prepare to turn Nevada into a pauper state. Exactly what the democRATS want. More people relying on the government so they can be controlled.
Yeah, yeah...we already know you're going to do another pointless & useless lockdown because you're not finished destroying this state's economy.
