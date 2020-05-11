LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has declared a state of fiscal emergency as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the local economy and public services.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(3) comments
This state of emergency could have been avoided. If "necessary" businesses can stay open, like liquor stores and food stores, then other businesses can as well, with the same careful guidelines. Closing down certain chosen businesses and forces some into bankruptcy was not the answer!
Give the people of Nevada an update. Remember Sisolak you own this problem because of your handling of the money. Where's the money from the FED's??? Walls closing in on Sisolak very fast??? Sounds like it and looks like it.
He's going to be reelected, so deal with it.
