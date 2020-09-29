LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a press conference on Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced capacity limitations will be adjusted from a maximum of 50 to 250 people at large gatherings.
Under the new directive, trade shows, conventions and live entertainment in Las Vegas and across the state may resume with restrictions.
According to Sisolak, live events may host up to 1,000 attendees divided into group groups of 250 people, with no "cross-pollination." For venues with more than 2,500 fixed seats wanting additional capacity, these companies must submit plans to the state for review and approval, Sisolak said.
The new guidelines go into effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Sisolak said qualifying larger venues must submit a “Large Gathering COVID Preparedness & Safety Plan” to the local health authority for review "for compliance with local public health standards and to confirm that the event will not overly burden the local public health system."
The plan then goes to the state for final approval.
Realtors may also be allowed to resume in-person showings and open houses, Sisolak said, with certain restrictions.
The governor is expected to provide details on youth sports and recreational adult sports in his next update.
"If any state is going to come back stronger, it's going to be this one. It's going to be Nevada," Sisolak said.
WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
