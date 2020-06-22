LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday commented on President Trump's effort to "slow the (COVID-19) testing down," evaluating his words as "not helpful" to operations in the state.
In a governors call with the White House COVID-19 taskforce, Sisolak spoke directly with Vice President Mike Pence and taskforce leaders. The governor's office stressed the importance of testing as it relates to the Nevada's Roadmap to Recovery plan, a phased method which utilizes state data to push the Silver State forward economically amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Testing is a critical component to Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan, and the state has made great strides to make testing available to everyone," Sisolak's office said in a statement. "Increased testing helps determine the spread of the virus in the community and gives state and local public health operations critical information to pursue aggressive measures to help monitor and respond to outbreaks."
Here's what Sisolak said on the call:
"The President’s comments on Saturday night as related to his order to slow down the testing is certainly not helpful. We are doing everything we can in Nevada to increase our testing, to increase the availability of the testing and our cases have gone up, it's not solely a result of more testing, it's also a result of people not wearing masks and not following the social protocols. So if we could all get on the same page and get a commitment that there is not a federal mandate to slow down testing I think it would be extremely helpful."
LEARN MORE: nvhealthresponse.nv.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.