With a bottle of hand sanitizer on a table, foreground, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency amid coronavirus fears at a news conference, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CARSON CITY, NV (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Saturday that his office will be assembling a medical advisory team to provide guidance on COVID-19.

In addition to issuing a state of emergency March 12 to secure additional aid for the Silver State, Sisolak has appointed a team of medical professionals to lead this group, headed by Dr. Ihsan Azzam, the State of Nevada’s Chief Medical Officer. 

"Dr. Azzam and this medical advisory team represent some of the brightest and most well-respected medical professionals in the State," Sisolak said in a statement. "In this rapidly developing situation, it is critical that we turn to those with expertise in infection control and public health to guide our decision-making, and I have full confidence that we’ve assembled the right team for the job."

The team will be tasked with providing recommendations and next steps based of their assessments of the virus in Nevada.

Sisolak also  touted a new website meant to provide answers to frequently asked questions: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

THE TEAM

Dr. Trudy Larson, Dean, School of Community Health Sciences, UNR

Dr. Brian Labus, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health, UNLV

Dr. Paul Sierzenski, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Care Division, Renown Health System

Dr. Shadaba Asad, Director, Infection Disease, UMC

In a press conference Thursday, Sisolak told Nevadans not to panic and that his team is dedicated to providing updates and resources the community needs amid the coronavirus outbreak. To date, the state has 16 total cases related to COVID-19, including presumptive positive cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

