CARSON CITY, NV (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Saturday that his office will be assembling a medical advisory team to provide guidance on COVID-19.
In addition to issuing a state of emergency March 12 to secure additional aid for the Silver State, Sisolak has appointed a team of medical professionals to lead this group, headed by Dr. Ihsan Azzam, the State of Nevada’s Chief Medical Officer.
"Dr. Azzam and this medical advisory team represent some of the brightest and most well-respected medical professionals in the State," Sisolak said in a statement. "In this rapidly developing situation, it is critical that we turn to those with expertise in infection control and public health to guide our decision-making, and I have full confidence that we’ve assembled the right team for the job."
The team will be tasked with providing recommendations and next steps based of their assessments of the virus in Nevada.
Sisolak also touted a new website meant to provide answers to frequently asked questions: https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/
THE TEAM
Dr. Trudy Larson, Dean, School of Community Health Sciences, UNR
Dr. Brian Labus, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health, UNLV
Dr. Paul Sierzenski, Chief Medical Officer, Acute Care Division, Renown Health System
Dr. Shadaba Asad, Director, Infection Disease, UMC
In a press conference Thursday, Sisolak told Nevadans not to panic and that his team is dedicated to providing updates and resources the community needs amid the coronavirus outbreak. To date, the state has 16 total cases related to COVID-19, including presumptive positive cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
