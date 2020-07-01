LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response announced additional outreach for the state's COVID-19 response, including establishing phone lines to report businesses that aren't complying with state emergency directives.
Officials said the state anticipated an increase in positive COVID-19 cases as businesses were allowed to reopen. The outreach program was created to identify and focus on the most impacted communities, according to a media release.
“This expanded plan utilizes traditional public health outreach and targeted interventions with strong enforcement strategies to ensure compliance,” state public health deputy administrator Julia Peek said in a statement. “It is intended to build on Governor Sisolak’s directive requiring face coverings. As the trend in cases continues to grow, we will continue to use every tool available to implement a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach to protect the health of Nevadans and our visitors.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak instituted a mask mandate for the public on June 26 after Nevada said an increase of daily new cases. Officials said positive cases skew toward a younger age demographic, with a higher proportion of cases among the Hispanic community.
“The collaboration between State agencies illustrates Nevada’s resiliency, and drive to work together to support each other when protecting our communities,” Sisolak said in a statement. “We know that if we stay safe, we can stay open, and I’m grateful that the State continues to take a concerted approach in our efforts to mitigate the spread.”
Nevada Health Response created a COVID-19 Prevention Ambassador Program to provide outreach and resources to residents, according to a release. Officials said ambassadors will be trained to education people on precautions to protect against the spread of the virus.
Additionally, the state partnered with the Division of Industrial Relations in the Department of Business and Industry to create phone lines where the public can report non-compliant businesses. The phone lines are to report businesses not following safety guidelines established by the governor's office, such as wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing. The state will also increase unannounced business surveillance to make sure businesses are compliant.
To report a non-compliant business through the state, call (702) 486-9020 or (775) 688-3700.
(1) comment
This is more nonsense then I can stand. How about hotlines to report bums, vandals and other lowlifes lurking around good tax paying citizens.
