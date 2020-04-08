LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced new restrictions and closures in a directive Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
In his 13th directive since declaring a state of emergency in Nevada, Sisolak said sporting and recreation venues, including golf courses, would have to close for the duraction of the state of emergency. Showrooms used to display goods, such as furniture stores and car dealerships, would also close.
I am ordering sporting and recreational venues that encourage social congregation, including golf courses, public basketball and tennis courts, and publicly accessible swimming pools to close for the duration of the State of Emergency. This order does not prevent you from shooting hoops on your own basket or swimming in your own pool – this is strictly about publicly accessible venues. - Gov. Steve Sisolak
Sisolak said the directive prohibits "open house" showings in real estate, in-home beauty services and self-serve bulk goods at grocery stores.
New restrictions will be put in place for grocery stores, according to the governor, including limiting the amount of customers in at once, requiring employees to stay six feet from customers, closing self-check stands that can't be sanitized between customers and implementing regular stocking and deep cleaning schedules.
Sisolak clarified the realty restrictions do not mean residents can not buy or sell a home. "And you can still make an appointment to see a house in-person if it’s not occupied and strict social distancing guidelines are met, but realtors can no longer open a house for a period of time for multiple prospective buyers to visit," he said.
Nevada Realtors, which has 18,000 members through the state, sent a statement Wednesday night in support of the governor's decision. It read in part:
We have been urging all of our members to follow public health guidelines and practice social distancing in their personal and professional lives, including while working in the real estate industry.
We recognize Gov. Sisolak’s need to issue this declaration. We also thank him for recognizing the use of technology in allowing virtual open houses and individual showings by appointment to continue in all properties, including vacant homes and those occupied by sellers, all while strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines. Our members understand this written order prohibits open houses and showings of single-family and multifamily rental residences and only allows virtual showings with the agreement and consent of any tenants living in rental properties.
Noting he hasn't had a haircut in six weeks, Sisolak said those who open their home to someone not in their household risk spreading the virus.
Sisolak said as of the announcement Wednesday, 81 Nevadans have died from COVID-19. The 81st death was reported as they began the announcement.
The directive also aimed at places of worship.
Sisolak said those holding services must adhere to guidelines of no more than 10 people and distancing at least six feet. In his announcement, Sisolak clarified to reporters this applied to pop-up and drive-through religious services, as well.
"In these trying times, I have clung to my faith to guide me, as I know many of you have as well. It is not lost on me that we are entering the most holy periods of many of the major religions. I know families want to gather to observe these High Holidays, including Passover tonight and Easter on Sunday," he said. "But I know that if we allow these services to continue as usual, we will see a spike in cases in Nevada, just like we’ve seen in other states. Clusters will appear where people congregate."
Sisolak referenced a cluster of 71 cases originating from a Sacramento-area church that closed its doors on March 18.
As part of the April 8 announcement, Sisolak said 472 volunteers have signed up for the Battle Born Medical Corps.
The first Nevada Hero of the Day was announced in Sisolak's briefing, Las Vegas resident Julie Danner. Danner was recognized her Facebook group "Las Vegas/Henderson Coronavirus Community Rescue & Barter." The group helps provide meals, clothes, children's supplies and Easter items for those in need amid the pandemic.
To nominate someone, email NevadaHeroOfTheDay@gmail.com.
