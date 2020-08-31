LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a Monday press conference, Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the eviction moratorium by 45 days and earmarked an additional $10 million for a rental assistance program. The moratorium was initially set to expire on Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m.
According to the governor's office, the move is meant to allow counties to pay out short-term rental assistance to landlords, provide flexibility for newly adopted mediation programs and assist the state with a backlog of unemployment claims.
"Today's directive does not change any tenant's obligation to pay rent," Sisolak said.
The state has already approved $30 million in funds to local government to provide relief for tenants and landlords. The additional $10 million will help support this effort. However, Sisolak said the burden of payment will not disappear.
"It is critical that tenants and landlords continue to work together to come to resolutions," Sisolak said. "This moratorium cannot go on forever."
The extension will also help the alternative dispute resolution in the courts to help tenants and landlords come to resolutions. The court will move "as fast as possible" to get the program going, Sisolak said. Sisolak also empowered the Supreme Court of Nevada to waive the 60-day requirement to create new program rules.
MEDIATION PROGRAM
The Supreme Court launched a free mediation program after the approval of Senate Bill 1 during Nevada's Special Session on Aug. 7. Mediation helps parties negotiate payments before court appearances or eviction proceedings.
CONTACT: (702)455-3898
mediation.works@clarkcountynv.gov
RAPID RESPONSE TEAM
Since its creation on Aug. 6, the state-appointed Rapid Response Strike Force has analyzed the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation's backlog and identified about 5,000 people who will be paid in the coming week.
Directive 031 - FAQ - English by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Directive 031 - Spanish by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Declaration of Emergency Directive 031.8!31!20 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
