LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a release Thursday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced 50 state agency employees will face layoffs due to the Fiscal 2021 budget shortfall.
The state estimates a $900 million General Fund shortfall. However, combined with the Distributive School Account, monies which provide direct financial aid to K-12 school districts and charters throughout the state, the revenue shortfall adds up to $1.3 billion for the upcoming fiscal year.
In addition, all state employees can expect a proposed one-day furlough per month beginning July 1 and a freeze on merit salary increases for the next fiscal year, Sisolak said.
The governor continued that despite the noble efforts to flatten the curve and round-the-clock first responders working to keep Nevada safe, the economic toll COVID-19 has taken on Nevada's economy was "sobering."
"None of us could have predicted a pandemic of this magnitude and the global economic impact that it has created," Sisolak lamented in a video address. "The economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to take a different direction with our state budget, in response to our changed economic reality."
Sisolak said state officials worked with agencies to reduce the anticipated amount of layoffs from 450 to 50 jobs.
Nevada's overall operating appropriations total $4.5 billion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.