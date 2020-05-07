LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To bring you as much information as possible, FOX5’s John Huck is producing a number of interviews with the experts on what we can expect going forward.
On Thursday, May 7, it is Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill.
McMahill is second-in-command of Metro, overseeing daily police operations and investigations. The undersheriff tells us that crime in this pandemic environment is down in robberies and sexual assaults, but up sharply in domestic violence.
They are redeploying officers to areas of the valley where the problems are the greatest. He wants residents to know that they should practice social distancing to diffuse family arguments that can get out of hand.
McMahill also warned of budget troubles ahead for Metro. The state and county budgets will be blown apart by its response to COVID-19 and Metro is preparing itself for budget cuts as well as possible layoffs.
