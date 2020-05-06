LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To help bring you as much information as possible, FOX5 is offering the first in a number of interviews with the experts on what we can expect going forward.
On Wednesday, May 6, it's Jeremy Aguero from Applied Analysis.
The company's research and data informs the decisions of many valley business leaders and policymakers. He explained how he believes the economy will recover, starting with a discussion on unemployment.
Aguero said the final phase of this will be a legal crisis. For more information, watch the interview above.
Check back on fox5vegas.com Thursday night for a conversation with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Kevin McMahill.
(1) comment
This along with the dmv should be sold and privately run ! Dead beats in government are useless people!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.