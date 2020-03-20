UPDATE (MARCH 20): The Small Business Administration and Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance said they were partnering for a disaster assistance webinar on Tuesday.
The webinar will be at 2 p.m. on March 24 to address COVID-19 issues affecting small businesses, hosted by Corey Williams, the public information officer for the Office of Disaster Assistance, Field of Operations Center – West, U.S. SBA.
If you are a small business owner wishing to participate, click here to reserve a spot.
ORIGINAL REPORT (MARCH 18): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Sisolak on Wednesday announced that Nevada is one of the first states to get statewide approval for Small Business Administration Disaster Loans.
According to a news release, Nevada is one of the first states in the country to receive statewide approval for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest federal loans for small businesses suffering substantial economic injury due to the coronavirus.
The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the primary Nevada counties of Clark, Douglas, Elko, Nye and Washoe as well as the neighboring counties of Churchill, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, White Pine and Carson City.
Neighboring counties in Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, and Utah are also eligible for assistance, according to the news release.
Small businesses, private non-profit organizations, small agricultural cooperatives, and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses, the release said.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
Governor Sisolak issued the following statement:
Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and I am doing everything in my power to help them and their employees who are supporting families at home. Thank you to the SBA for recognizing that small businesses throughout our State need help paying fixed debts, meeting payroll, and paying other bills. I hope to continue working with the SBA and our federal delegation to ensure our citizens get all the assistance and resources they need to get through this challenging time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.