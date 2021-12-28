LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The latest tool to fight COVID-19 remains in slim supply across Nevada as federal officials gave the Silver State the maximum allotted amount of Pfizer pills, or enough prescriptions for 480 people.
Officials with the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy cautioned people across the state that production for Pfizer and Merck's recently-approved medications have not ramped up, supply nationwide remains scarce, there are benchmarks one must meet to obtain a prescription, and any medical benefit does not compare to a vaccination against COVID-19.
The shipments are expected to last Nevada between two to three weeks, before another shipment can arrive. There is no word what will come in the next federal allotment.
"The drugs can help people, there's no doubt about it. It can prevent people form being hospitalized. We can treat 480 patients. It's not enough people," said Dr. Dave Wuest of the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, who said the state requested the allotment early, and other states have still not received doses.
"[The pills] are just not produced yet, and of course, other countries are trying to get it, too, so all those things have to be balanced out," Wuest said.
The first federal shipment of Pfizer and Merck's pills are as follows:
- 480 courses (full prescription) of Pfizer's pill
- the Pfizer shipments were sent straight to pharmacies for care home and senior living facilities, and anyone who catches COVID-19 while residing there
- Nevada is expected to get 2,200 doses of Merck's pill
- shipments will head straight to commercial pharmacies
Even with more ample supply, the pills have parameters for usage:
- patients must obtain a COVID-19 test
- doctors must prescribe the medicine
- the pills are not available for very young children
- patients must be at risk for moderate to severe COVID-19
Doctors remind patients, that people cannot take the pill to prevent COVID-19; the vaccine is the best weapon against infection and severe illness.
