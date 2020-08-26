Virus Outbreak-Nevada

FILE - In this Saturday, July 4, 2020, file photo, crowds walk along the Las Vegas Strip on the Fourth of July, in Las Vegas. Nevada officials say a record high in the daily number of positive COVID-19 tests in the state may be the result of people failing to wear masks and keep distances apart during the Independence Day holiday. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported a $756.8 million gaming win for the month of July as more casinos reopened around the state.

It amounts to a 26% decrease in gaming from July 2019. The Las Vegas Strip was hit the hardest, with a 39% overall decrease in gaming revenue. Downtown Las Vegas saw a 20% decrease and Clark County saw a 28% decrease overall.

July marked the first full month where casinos were allowed to reopen after they were ordered to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Casinos began reopening June 4.

FULL REPORT:

Download PDF Gaming Report July 2020

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.