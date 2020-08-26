LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported a $756.8 million gaming win for the month of July as more casinos reopened around the state.
It amounts to a 26% decrease in gaming from July 2019. The Las Vegas Strip was hit the hardest, with a 39% overall decrease in gaming revenue. Downtown Las Vegas saw a 20% decrease and Clark County saw a 28% decrease overall.
July marked the first full month where casinos were allowed to reopen after they were ordered to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Casinos began reopening June 4.
FULL REPORT:
