LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The gaming industry is starting to recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, March 2021 saw a gaming win of $1.066 billion. It's the first time since Feb. 2020 that Nevada garnered a monthly win of more than $1 billion.

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, buskers dressed as showgirls walk into a casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Casinos are getting more gamblers back a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, but house revenue for the Las Vegas Strip still lagged in February, state regulators said Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Gaming also saw a bump as more people are getting vaccinated and feeling safe to travel during the spring and summer travel seasons. Nevada's gaming win for Feb. 2021 was $772 million, meaning there was an increase in the gaming win by $294 million from February to March.

Gaming win could see another big increase in the summer after the Nevada Gaming Control Board announced casinos will be allowed to open based on capacity limits set by counties on May 1. For more rural counties, that would allow casinos to reopen at 100% capacity. In Clark County, casinos would be allowed to operate at 80% capacity starting May 1, and would be allowed to reopen fully once the county hits a 60% vaccination rate.

For the fiscal year, Nevada has seen a 17.7% gaming win decrease.

