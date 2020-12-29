LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's gaming win has yet to fully rebound as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on through the winter.
According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada saw a total gaming win of more than $771 million in November, down almost 18% from Nov. 2019. For the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020, Nevada's gaming win is down 21.6% overall.
The Las Vegas Strip continues to be the hardest hit. The gaming win for the Strip is down 32% from Nov. 2019, almost double the statewide percentage for Nov. 2020. Gaming on the Strip is down 36% for the fiscal year.
The gaming report comes as Nevada remains in a statewide "pause" through Jan. 15. Casinos are allowed to remain open during the pause with some capacity restrictions and required face coverings.
