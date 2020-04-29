Virus Outbreak Nevada

The Las Vegas Strip is deserted as casinos and other business are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada gaming revenue dropped 39.6% statewide in March, according to a report released by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The Las Vegas Strip saw a 45.7% decrease in gaming revenue, the report said. Nevada's total "gaming win" came in at $618,129,278 for March 2020.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all casinos to shut down March 17.

The change has caused the state to see a gaming revenue decrease of 2.2% for fiscal year 2019, from July 1, 2019 through the end of March 2020.

