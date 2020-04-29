LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada gaming revenue dropped 39.6% statewide in March, according to a report released by the Nevada Gaming Commission.
The Las Vegas Strip saw a 45.7% decrease in gaming revenue, the report said. Nevada's total "gaming win" came in at $618,129,278 for March 2020.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all casinos to shut down March 17.
The change has caused the state to see a gaming revenue decrease of 2.2% for fiscal year 2019, from July 1, 2019 through the end of March 2020.
