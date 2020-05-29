Virus Outbreak Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Nevada casinos ordered to close to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Nevada's gaming revenue plummeted in April over 99%.

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada's gaming industry saw a $3,646,658 gaming win for April 2020, a 99.6% decrease from April 2019. A year ago, the gaming win for April 2019 was $936,465,930.

For the fiscal year so far, Nevada gaming revenue has decreased 11.4%.

Nevada casinos were ordered to close in mid-March by Gov. Steve Sisolak due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

