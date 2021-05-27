FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Gambling giant MGM Resorts International is joining the growing number of Las Vegas Strip casinos with state regulatory approval to open casino floors at 100% capacity and no person-to-person distancing requirement. The company said Wednesday, May 12, 2021, it got Nevada Gaming Control Board approval for the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur and Park MGM. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)