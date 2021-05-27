Virus Outbreak Vegas Casinos

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Gambling giant MGM Resorts International is joining the growing number of Las Vegas Strip casinos with state regulatory approval to open casino floors at 100% capacity and no person-to-person distancing requirement. The company said Wednesday, May 12, 2021, it got Nevada Gaming Control Board approval for the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur and Park MGM. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Clark County prepares to drop COVID-19 capacity restrictions on Tuesday, June 1, Nevada's gaming properties will do the same.

In a memo to licensees on Wednesday, Nevada's Gaming Control Board announced that all COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be rescinded effective Tuesday, June 1, at 12:00 a.m., since none of Nevada's counties will retain social distancing or occupancy limitations that would apply to a gaming licensee.

Many southern Nevada gaming properties already are allowed to have 100% capacity, after submitting requests to the Gaming Control Board once at least 80% of their workforce was vaccinated. The Board said it will no longer approve such requests before June 1. 

READ THE MEMO

Download PDF Nevada Gaming Control Board Memo for 5/26

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.