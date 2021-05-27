LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Clark County prepares to drop COVID-19 capacity restrictions on Tuesday, June 1, Nevada's gaming properties will do the same.
In a memo to licensees on Wednesday, Nevada's Gaming Control Board announced that all COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be rescinded effective Tuesday, June 1, at 12:00 a.m., since none of Nevada's counties will retain social distancing or occupancy limitations that would apply to a gaming licensee.
Many southern Nevada gaming properties already are allowed to have 100% capacity, after submitting requests to the Gaming Control Board once at least 80% of their workforce was vaccinated. The Board said it will no longer approve such requests before June 1.
