LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Nevada plans to hand over COVID-19 mitigation efforts to the counties on Saturday, May 1, the Nevada Gaming Control Board is easing restrictions inside gaming properties.
Starting May 1, each property will be subject to capacity and social distancing limits set by the county that it is in, not by restrictions set by the Gaming Control Board. That means Clark County gaming properties can operate at 80% capacity & with 3-foot social distancing starting May 1, and capacities can expand up to 100 percent when at least 60% of Clark County residents receive at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gaming properties in Nye and several other counties across the state can operate at 100% capacity, under each county's adopted guidelines.
Gaming properties can submit a proposal above a county's plan if the property shows a detailed commitment to vaccinate its workforce. The deadline for those requests is Tuesday, April 26, at 5:00 p.m.
"In conjunction with state and local health officials, the Board will continue to ensure that best practices are used in the mitigation of COVID-19," the Board said in its notice to gaming operators, "and its effect on licensee operations, and will issue further notices as appropriate."
