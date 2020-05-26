LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of a Tuesday press conference by Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board discussed safety details for the reopening of casinos.
In the conference call, University Medical Center's CEO Mark VanHouweling said about 70% of beds in Southern Nevada's 15 hospitals were occupied, but about 10% of those were confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients. Of ICU beds, VanHouweling said 76% of the 619 beds were in use, with 13.7% occupied by COVID-19 patients.
UMC's recommendations for casinos included offering masks and checking temperatures of guests. At a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the guest would be allowed 15 minutes to rest before being rechecked. If they are still above the threshold, the guest would be taken to a secondary screening room. They recommended gaming properties to have a designated area for screening where they would have basic vitals measured. They recommended the property consult with telehealth or have a medical provider available.
Test results would be available to the patient, and with the patient's consent, to the property as well, they said. Non-urgent transport would be available to the nearest ER for testing. UMC said 10 properties agreed to accept positive guests for lodging but could not yet release names of those properties.
Dr. Fermin Leguen of Southern Nevada Health District said that Plexiglass or barriers of any kind "decrease the need for social distancing" at machines and tables where they are available as they "decrease the possibility of transmission." He recommended properties clean high-touch surfaces frequently.
On the topic of smoking in casinos, officials on the conference call said anything relating to a ban in casinos would have to be first considered by the Nevada Legislature. The Legislature is not set to meet again until 2021.
Gov. Sisolak previously stated June 4 as a possible reopening date, however more details were expected in the 5:30 p.m. press conference, which will be aired live on FOX5 and FOX5's social media channels.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.