LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board has released a document to outline suggested procedures for reopening casinos after the closure due to COVID-19.
According to regulators, the Gaming Control Board compiled the list of procedures to assist licensees with reopening after the mandated closure. The document includes a list of procedures "that should, at a minimum, be considered and addressed."
Regulators note that the document is not intended to be all encompassing.
As stated in the document, a reopening plan must be established and submitted to regulators at least seven days before reopening occurs "or as soon as reasonably possible thereafter."
Casinos must list a reopening date and time, as well as, identifying the gaming, entertainment and club venue areas that will be reopened and which will remain closed, the document says. If a resort plans to open its resort in phases, they must list the anticipated reopening dates and times for each area.
The document notes that payout receipts and wagering vouchers may have expired during the closure. As a result, according to regulators, "licensees must take measures to pay these liabilities or extend the expiration date for such liabilities to accommodate the period the property was closed."
Regulators note that licensees and club venue operators must be in full compliance with all applicable surveillance standards. Prior to the commencement of live gaming, camera coverage should be checked by licensees to ensure proper functioning.
According to regulators, upon reopening, licensees and club venue operators will be responsible for reviewing the list of expired gaming employee registrations. "Employees whose gaming registrations have expired during the closure may work for up to 30 days while they renew their registrations. The Enforcement Division will not take any regulatory action against licensees for expired gaming registrations, as long as all applicable renewal applications are submitted via the Board’s online registration system within 30 days of the reopening date," the document notes.
According to regulators, club venues under the Gaming Control Board's authority will be allowed to reopen in compliance with any directive or guidance issued by the governor's office and state and local health officials.
The Board says that any registered club venue employee whose registration expired during the closure will be allowed to work for up to 30 days after resumption of operations while they renew their application.
Agents from the Nevada Gaming Control Board may be present to observe "some or all of these procedures," the document says.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.