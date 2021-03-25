LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As resorts open their pools up for the spring season, and as more people visit those pools, the Nevada Gaming Control Board is warning resorts about capacity restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a notice issued Wednesday, Gaming Control Board chairman J. Brin Gibson reminded licensees with pools about current COVID-19 mitigation protocols in place. Pool areas are limited to 50 percent capacity, based on fire code capacity, and that if social distancing cannot be maintained at 50 percent capacity in the pool area, then it must be reduced to allow for social distancing.
...and it isn’t even 11AM. *swish* 🏀 #StadiumSwim #CircaLasVegas #MarchHoops pic.twitter.com/gt8d9dD6kB— Stadium Swim (@stadiumswim) March 19, 2021
The Gaming Control Board also reminded resorts about the current mask mandate, where patrons must wear a face covering at all times unless actively eating or drinking, or inside a pool. Hot tubs also must remain closed.
The Board said it expects licensees to comply with all gathering requirements throughout all the resorts' premises, including pool venues.
(1) comment
No duh! The casinos don't care if people get sick as long as they dump their money their money there first!
