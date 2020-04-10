FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo listens during a hearing in Las Vegas. The physician who chairs Nevada's casino oversight commission is resigning a little more than a week ahead of time, saying he needs to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. He had said he wouldn't seek appointment to a fourth term. In a letter on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Alamo said he will miss the commission's April 22 meeting because he needs to focus on his role as a doctor battling the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)