LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission resigned Tuesday to devote time to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Former chairman Tony Alamo submitted his resignation in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak dated April 7. In it, Alamo said he needed to dedicate his time to his role as Chief Medical Director of OptumCare, one of Nevada's largest healthcare networks.
"While I intended to fulfill the last 20 days of my term, the current COVID-19 medical crisis requires that I devote all of my time and attention to my present role..." Alamo wrote.
"I will remain the gaming industry's biggest proponent, and I look forward to seeing Nevada and its citizens overcoming all the challenges currently before us." Alamo said.
Alamo's last day will be April 17, according to the letter. Alamo has been involved in gaming regulation since 2001.
Plus there's more money in the private sector.
