FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo listens during a hearing in Las Vegas. The physician who chairs Nevada's casino oversight commission is resigning a little more than a week ahead of time, saying he needs to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. He had said he wouldn't seek appointment to a fourth term. In a letter on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Alamo said he will miss the commission's April 22 meeting because he needs to focus on his role as a doctor battling the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission resigned Tuesday to devote time to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Former chairman Tony Alamo submitted his resignation in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak dated April 7. In it, Alamo said he needed to dedicate his time to his role as Chief Medical Director of OptumCare, one of Nevada's largest healthcare networks.

"While I intended to fulfill the last 20 days of my term, the current COVID-19 medical crisis requires that I devote all of my time and attention to my present role..." Alamo wrote.

"I will remain the gaming industry's biggest proponent, and I look forward to seeing Nevada and its citizens overcoming all the challenges currently before us." Alamo said.

Alamo's last day will be April 17, according to the letter. Alamo has been involved in gaming regulation since 2001.

NavyCorpsman42
NavyCorpsman42

Plus there's more money in the private sector.

