LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than two weeks after the first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Nevada, nurses shared whether they experienced any side effects days later.
On the "Las Vegas Nurses Strong" Facebook page, responses varied from either no side effects. to a more common reaction of a sore arm, to a few with a mild fever.
The CDC tells Americans that most side effects, which also include fatigue, site pain and muscle aches, all dissipate in a few days.
Other than social distancing and mask-wearing, the vaccine is the only medical solution to prevent COVID-19 infection or severe illness.
More than 40,000 doses have arrived in Southern Nevada so far, all meant to go to frontline healthcare workers in the state's Tier 1. CVS and Walgreens are dispatching additional doses to nursing home residents and staff.
"I made sure I had a few days off, but the only thing I had was soreness at the injection site," said nurse Alicia Flamenco, who got the Pfizer vaccine.
"I worked the following night. That's when I started feeling arm soreness," said ICU nurse Melinda Avanessian, who explained it felt like the side effect of most vaccines.
With only two million Americans receiving the vaccine so far, plenty are still asking the first recipients about their experiences; many Americans are still on the fence and hesitant about getting a dose.
"I would tell people to not be scared of the vaccine. I've seen far worse with COVID," Avanessian said, as she has seen many patients die in the ICU or suffer long-lasting effects such as kidney failure, or need for dialysis.
Seeing every spectrum of this virus and what its done to people, I knew I had to do it, I had to get [the vaccine]," Flamenco said.
