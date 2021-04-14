LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After Nevada paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, mobile vaccine units that were distributing the one-shot dose have switched to the Pfizer vaccine.
"The change is due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Drug Administration recommendation that the United States pause using the Janssen vaccine, also referred to as the Johnson & Johnson - COVID-19 vaccine," said a press release from the state on Wednesday.
The mobile vaccine units (MVUs), which are on loan from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will continue to provide vaccines via walk-up registration.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to Nevadans 16 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The MVUs will be returning to each community 21 days following their first visit to provide the second dose, the state said.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety provided an updated schedule with second-dose stops.
MVU south route schedule:
MVU north route schedule:
