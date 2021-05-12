LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada families can start to vaccinate their older children starting Thursday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light to the Pfizer vaccine for children age 12 to 15.
The same dose for adults will be administered to adolescents.
The Southern Nevada Health District will now allow older children to get the Pfizer vaccine at any public site or partner site. Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens updated their websites to allow doses to begin on Thursday.
Immunize Nevada said their website will be updated to show locations for young teens across the valley.
Pediatricians will eventually get doses shipped directly from the federal government, but the timeline is uncertain.
Dr. Christina Madison, founder of the Public Health Pharmacist, is working with the health district to get batches to pediatricians and training them on administration. Small batches can be stored in a refrigerator for up to two weeks, and do not require deep freezing.
"The biggest thing [for parents] is going to somebody you like, know and trust. Either that's your friendly pharmacist, going to your pediatrician, or going to your family physician. I think that's the biggest thing to help with hesitancy," Dr. Madison said.
