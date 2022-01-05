LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada and other states are facing shortages of monoclonal antibody treatments as the federal government pivots distribution and production to a particular drug that fights the omicron variant.
The Nevada State Board of Pharmacy said the Silver State was given a supply this week for 800 patients, and 600 patients the week prior. At the height of shipments, the state received enough doses for 2,000 patients.
Shipments of once widely-distributed treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been drastically cut by the feds, due to proven data that the treatments are not effective against the omicron variant.
According to the board, the feds have pivoted their distribution efforts to the drug Sotrovimab.
"There is still a supply coming in, it's sparse, sparser than it has been in the past," said Dr. David Wuest of the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy. The board is responsible for distributing the drugs across the state, based on need.
"The monoclonals are a production issue, the company can only produce so much, and everybody wants it," he said.
There's hopes that production will ramp up as omicron cases soar nationwide. Wuest said that every patient need in the state has been fulfilled, so far, although hospitals must be mindful and plan for supply issues.
The Clark County Medical Society said doctors have been notified by hospitals that supply is limited as providers will pivot to using Sotrovimab. Patients must obtain for a prescription for monoclonal antibodies after a doctor determines they are high risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms.
"In the Las Vegas Valley, we have a significant shortage of monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies that were in use have pretty much been discontinued by every place in Las Vegas, because they are not effective against this new variant. It wasn't providing a benefit to the patient," said President Dr. Staci McHale, who said most locations used Regeneron's drug.
McHale said remdesivir is still an effective treatment against the omicron variant. Wuest said there are plans for mass infusion centers across the state when more doses come in.
