LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed and emergency directive on Thursday to gradually lift the moratorium on evictions.
Landlords of commercial tenancies and mortgages may charge late fees, initiate lockouts, or start eviction actions for non-payment of rent or foreclosure proceedings beginning July 1. The order allows residential evictions and foreclosures to resume on September 1. Late fees or penalties for non-payment of rent or mortgage may not be charged retroactively.
“It is just as imperative today as it was when I signed the original directive to allow Nevadans to stay home and stay safe as much as possible, while also providing clarity and a timeline in which rental obligations must be met,” said Sisolak.
The directive reinstates residential summary evictions and unlawful detainer actions prior to September 1 for certain causes other than non-payment of rent. These caused based actions do not include non-payment of rent, but include holdover tenants, tenants at will, waste, unlawful business, nuisance, violations of controlled substance laws, and violations of lease conditions other than non-payment of rent.
Sisolak urged landlords and tenants to work together and collaborate on repayment plans.
