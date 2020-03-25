LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced Tuesday Nevada's 2020 primary election will be entirely by mail.
In a release, the Secretary of State's office said all active registered voters in Nevada will be mailed an absentee ballot for the primary, which is set for June 9. No additional steps will be required to receive a ballot and the announcement only applies to the June primary.
“Because of the many uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the immediate need to begin preparations for the 2020 primary election, it became necessary for me to take action regarding how the election will be conducted,” Cegavske said in a statement. “Based on extensive conversations with Nevada’s 17 county election officials, we have jointly determined that the best option for the primary election is to conduct an all-mail election.”
Voters will be able to mail their ballot or drop it off at a designated county location.
The Secretary of State's office said poll worker training was set to begin next week and that the majority of Nevada's poll workers are at high-risk for COVID-19.
"In order to maintain a high level of access to the ballot, while protecting the safety of voters and poll workers, the decision to conduct an all-mail primary election was made," the release said.
At least one in-person polling location will be open in each county to allow for same-day voter registration and maximum voter access. Cegavske's office said those in-person locations will be set up to ensure safety and social distancing.
For more information about the primary election, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 775-684-5705 or nvelect@sos.nv.gov.
Ballot harvesting coming to a neighborhood near you
