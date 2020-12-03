LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is among the latest voice to call for teachers to be a priority group in Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Since Wednesday, CCSD joins a growing chorus of educators and leaders calling for teachers and staff to be moved to "Tier 1" of the state's vaccine playbook.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced early Wednesday afternoon that the state would prioritize teachers to receive the vaccine.
Later that day, in a press conference held by Governor Steve Sisolak, health officials explained how medical workers, nursing home residents and law enforcement would be given priority to the vaccine.
CCSD sent the following statement:
"We are committed to working with Governor Sisolak, Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Ebert, local health officials and all our employee groups to ensure our schools reopen safely. This means making sure our educators and school staff have access to the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
"Many of our students are suffering because they cannot receive the education and services they need at our school sites. It is our responsibility to make sure students have equitable access to high quality instruction and that our students, families and employees return safely to in-person instruction."
The Clark County Education Association and the National Education Association Of Southern Nevada also expressed support for prioritizing teachers.
The Nevada State Education Association sent Governor Sisolak's office a letter calling for teachers to be prioritized.
"Educators need to be prioritized to get the kids back to school in person," said NSEA President Brian Rippet.
(1) comment
How many in the nursing homes will die of complications from the vaccine? But then according to Cuomo, seniors are expendable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.