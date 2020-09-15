LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Education today announced $11 million of COVID-19 relief funding for elementary and secondary schools.
The department will distribute the money in 25 grant awards funding from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The awards will be used for professional development, digital instructional materials and wraparound services.
The awardees were selected from 69 grant applications from local education agencies.
“We are proud to see the number of organizations stepping up to support COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in our schools as demonstrated by the broad applicant pool,” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Nevada was awarded $117 million from the CARES Act for elementary and secondary school relief, 90% of which was distributed through a federal funding formula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.