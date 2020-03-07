LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections temporarily suspended visitations to its institutions in the state on Saturday.
In a social media statement, the DOC said visitation to all institutions, camps and transitional housing centers is suspended temporarily. A specific date was not provided.
Only attorneys and legal-related visits will be allowed, and the legal visit areas will be cleaned after each visit.
"This is only precautionary to protect staff, inmates, and their families," the DOC said.
