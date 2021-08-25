LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting this week, COVID-19 vaccines will be provided Friday through Monday at three Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles locations in Clark County.
Starting Friday, people in Clark County will be able to get the vaccine during evening and weekend hours, Nevada Health Response announced on Wednesday.
“We’re proud to do our part in making vaccination accessible and convenient. The Las Vegas DMV offices are centrally located in their neighborhoods and have plenty of parking and space,” said DMV Director Julie Butler.
DMV LOCATIONS
- 2621 East Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
- 8250 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
- 7170 North Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
HOURS OF OPERATION
Friday: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Monday: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The clinics will be operated by Clark County Get Out the Vaccine. Accessibility support including language services, listening devices, American Sign Language video and vision aids will be available.
The Clark County Get Out the Vaccine program is run by local volunteers, sate and local staff and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
